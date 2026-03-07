Woman in Brooklyn Beckham drama spotted with David in Paris

Family tensions around Brooklyn Beckham continue to draw attention, especially after a recent moment during Paris Fashion Week.



While Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were noticeably missing from Victoria Beckham’s fashion show, another important member of the family was there to show support.

Sandra Beckham, the mother of David Beckham, travelled to Paris to attend the show.

She joined other relatives as well, including Victoria’s parents, Jackie Adams and Anthony Adams, along with Romeo Beckham.

After the event, the family spent some quality time together and shared photos from a relaxed lunch in the city.

Sandra’s appearance caught attention because Brooklyn mentioned her earlier this year while speaking about tensions in the family.

In January, he shared emotional posts about all those problems he faced with his parents.

While talking about his 2022 wedding, he explained that he and Nicola placed Sandra and Nicola’s grandmother at their table because both women had lost their husbands.

Even with the ongoing drama, Sandra still seems to share a warm relationship with Brooklyn, showing their strong bond.