Noel Gallagher, Sally Mash call it quits but remains 'best of friends'

Noel Gallagher and his girlfriend Sally Mash have split after two years together.

It is pertinent to mention that the twice married Noel, 58, was first linked to the high society events manager in 2023, two years after divorcing his second wife Sara MacDonald.

However the pair have decided to move forward in life separately after concluding they ultimately 'are not right for each other.'

The ex-couple made this decision earlier this year but have remained the best of friends' and there is no bad blood.'

A source told The Sun: 'Noel and Sally split earlier this year. There was nothing dramatic, it was amicable, they just weren't right for each other.

'Noel and Sally have stayed the best of friends, there's no bad blood there.'

They were last spotted together during a rare outing at London's Chiltern Firehouse. Their evening out came hours after he entertained thousands of fans during the Oasis reunion tour. She famously dated legendary Pop Idol judge and DJ, Dr Neil Fox, in the 1990s.

Discussing their relationship with The Sun, Noel previously said: 'She's a good woman. She doesn't show up often, but it was nice to see her [at the Royal Albert Hall.'

The couple were first pictured together in November 2023, when she joined him on tour with his family.

Meanwhile, Noel has won the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2026 BRITSs Awards. The Oasis rocker, 58, was honoured at the annual ceremony on Saturday night at the Co-op Live arena.

It comes after Noel heaped praise on his brother, Liam Gallagher, while accepting the Songwriter of the Year award.