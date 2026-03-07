YouTube fitness star Stephanie Buttermore passes away weeks after birthday

The fitness world is mourning the loss of beloved influencer and researcher Stephanie Buttermore.

Her fiancé, bodybuilder and YouTuber Jeff Nippard, confirmed the heartbreaking news through a statement shared on Instagram Friday, March 6. Buttermore was 36. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” the statement read. “As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff.”

The message also reflected on the impact she has both online and beyond.

“She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.”

The post concluded by asking fans to respect Nippard’s request for privacy as he grieves.

The news comes just days after Buttermore celebrated her northday on February 25. Not long before that, Nippard shared a smiling Valentine’s Day photo pf the two together.

“Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels,” he captioned the post.

Beyond her online presence, Buttermore had a remarkable academic career. According to her YouTube page, she earned a Ph.D in pathology and cell biology, researching the molecular mechanisms behind ovarian cancer progression.

She also built a massive community online, with over 525,000 Instagram followers and more than 1 million YouTube subscribers, where she spoke openly about body positivity, intuitive eating and women’s health.

In May 2024, she stepped back from social media, revealing her anxiety had become “crippling,” but later shared that time away had made her mental health “the best it’s ever been.”

Nippard proposed in October 2022, years after a simple message online sparked their relationship.

“We started Skyping for 3-4 hours every day for about a month (no joke) until I went to visit her in Florida from Canada,” he once shared. “Our first date was a shoulder workout and I will never forget it.”