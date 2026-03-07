RM, Jungkook, V spill top picks from BTS music video catalog

RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V revealed their personal favourite music videos from the group’s catalog.

During a playful attempt of responding directly to the internet’s queries and finding out what their fans want to know about them by artists read and react to discussions circulating about them online.

While answering queries while undercover the septet eyes one question on Youtube, asking, “I wonder what music videos of theirs are their favorites?"

After everyone flashed the groups work together in their minds jimin was the first to reply with on.

“I think ON is the coolest. And also I like the Not Today music video,” he added.

The BTS leader picked RUN as his favourite meanwhile Jung Kook agreed with Jimin's choice and V opted butterfly

J Hope then added what about Dynamite or butter? “They’re good” rm said, jungkook chimed in adding “i think they could have been better.”

Hobie proudly said, "Doesn't it have the most views?” Then someone asked how many views it has?

Suga recalled may by 1.2 billion or 1.3 billion however then Hobi fled that the global smash hit has garnered over 2 billion views on YouTube.

interestingly , Dynamite is a 2020 disco-pop song by BTS, released as their first fully English single to provide joy and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It became a massive hit, earning the septet their first Billboard Hot 100 number-one, breaking multiple records and generating over 1.7 trillion won for the Korean economy.