entertainment
Monday Oct 19 2020
Max Ehrich slammed for flaunting relationship with Sonika Vaid after Demi Lovato split

Monday Oct 19, 2020

American actor Max Ehrich has been the center of criticism of late as many social media users call him out over his ‘attention-seeking’ moves following split with Demi Lovato.

After photos of him sulking at the site of his and Demi’s proposal went viral, the actor has now been religiously flaunting his ties with American Idol singer Sonika Vaid.

After Ehrich recently uploaded a screenshot of him and Vaid FaceTiming, fans of the Skyscraper singer called him out for moving on so quickly.

Some followers called him ‘embarrassing’ for intentionally flaunting his relationship with Vaid while others questioned how he jumped from one relationship into another.

“Hey max , happy your moving on but isn’t this too quick. How come you arent [sic] waiting to heal first?” asked one follower.

Earlier, he had also posted a photo of him and Vaid, heading out arm-in-arm for a date night. 

