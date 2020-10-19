Queen Elizabeth was a frequent target of Prince Harry’s classic royal pranks

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 19, 2020

Prince Harry may be stirring more ‘serious’ kinds of trouble for the British royal family now, but during his childhood, he was known to be have been mischievous, keeping all royals on their toes.

An old incident of the prince is making rounds on the internet where he is said to have pranked his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II by changing her voice mail message.

Bryan Kozlowski in his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch.

He shared how Her Majesty would often seek help from her grandkids when it came to technology and seeing the opportunity, Harry would often run off with her phone and play pranks on her.

"Prankster Prince Harry reportedly used the opportunity to record the following voice mail message on his grandmother's cell: 'Hey, wassup? This is Liz! Sorry I'm away from the throne. For a hotline to Philip, press one; for Charles, press two; for the corgis, press three,’” he quoted Harry’s outgoing voicemail message in the book. 

