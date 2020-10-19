MDCAT 2020: PMC announces syllabus for medical test

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Council on Monday announced the syllabus for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020, and will be administered by NUMS, the National University of Medical Sciences.

"In Biology, Chemistry and Physics sections 70% questions will be recall (C1) and 30% at understanding level (C2)," read the syllabus.

