Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid gave a glimpse into the newborn's impressive fashion choices

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl is serving major looks already, only a month after being born. 

The little angel is surely blessed to have been surrounded by so much love and joy from people who are already dressing her up in world famous luxury brands.

It was revealed in a rare picture that Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid posted wherein she gave a glimpse into the newborn's impressive fashion choices.

Gigi dressed the tiny tot in an adorable Moschino pramsuit, which retails for $315 to be exact.

"My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....." Yolanda wrote. "Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it"

Gigi commented on the post, "Best Oma!!""



