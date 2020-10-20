Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Kris Jenner believes social media ended KUWTK's 20 year reign

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Kris Jenner feels social media played a major role in bringing about an end to the family’s hit reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The famous mama Kardashian claims that social media has provided fans the ability to keep with the family, all in real time and thus contributed to the downfall of KUWTK.

According to Bustle, Kris was quoted saying, "When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time."

She also went on to admit that while social media has aided in the downfall of the show, it has also provided a simultaneous platform for her daughters to promote their businesses and engage with their fans.

Kris explained, "Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out. The consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real time, and they know we’re going to get it out the door pretty quickly," she explained. "The girls want them to be part of the journey to keep them engaged."

"I think the number 20 — well it used to sound good until 2020 — but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time. I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit.”

She concluded by saying, “Not slow down professionally, but just you know figure out what our next steps are. We've had such an amazing run and so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with."

