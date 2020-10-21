Prince Charles's never-ending fights with Diana made Prince William loathe him while growing up

Historian Robert Lacey pens Prince William hated Charles for arguing endlessly with Princess Diana

Prince Charles's tumultous marriage with Diana affected his relationship with Prince William adversely, as the latter started hating his father as a child.

William felt 'disdain and aggression towards his father that has lasted to the present day' tracing back to the early days of his childhood.



The revelation came in new book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, wherein historian Robert Lacey pens William hated Charles for arguing endlessly with Diana.

“I hate you, Papa. I hate you so much,” William allegedly shouted at Charles at one point. “Why do you make Mummy cry all the time?”

Lacey claims that William “came to find consolation in the idea that he would one day be ‘king’” as his parents’ fighting “intensified.”

On the other hand, Prince Harry allegedly declared, “I can do what I want,” at the age of 4 during an argument with William.

Battle of Brothers gives a detailed analysis of William and Harry's rift that came to its peak when the latter quit the royal family with wife Meghan Markle earlier this year.

“This tragic situation has been hanging over the royal family like a dark shadow for a long time now,” a source told Us Weekly in July. “It breaks people’s hearts that their relationship has deteriorated so badly.”

William and Harry are “two extremely stubborn, principled men who won’t back down regarding what they believe is right” and “seem content to let things stall," added the source.