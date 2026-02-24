Chris Hemsworth cancels plan to remove ONE tattoo for daughter India

Chris Hemsworth gave up laser session for tattoo removal due to India

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he cancelled the plan of removing one specific tattoo after first session especially because of his daughter India.

The Crime 101 actor shared that he has a Dr. Suess tattoo on his arm, which he got done after witnessing his daughter's love for the characters created by the American illustrator.

He opened, "My tattoos. I have a Dr. Seuss tattoo. My daughter, I used to read that book to her a lot and my mum read it to me, Oh, the Places You'll Go!”

"And she just would draw that little character and loved it so I got that tattoo.”

Hemsworth got sick of it in a few years, so he decided to get it removed.

He said, “I did like one laser session and then she came home one day and she goes: 'It's rubbing off. What happened to it? It's rubbing off!”

The Thor actor thought that his daughter was sick of it, which is why he decided to get the tattoo removed.

"And I was like: 'I thought you were sick of it?" and she goes: 'No, I love it, I love it'. So it's now kind of half faded. But it's still there”, he added.

Work wise, Chris is all set to reprise the role of Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release on December 18.