Daniel Radcliffe finally addresses Wolverine casting rumours

Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine in MCU for 25 years

Harry Potter famed Daniel Radcliffe has finally broken his silence on rumours of him being considered to play Wolverine in MCU.

The popular Marvel character has been played for a long time by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men movies.

There were also speculations that the MCU considered taking Daniel on board with the role. However, these rumours have been finally put to rest as the actor himself has spoken on the matter.

The 36-year-old dashed down assumption while admitting that they were quite flattering internet rumours.

“I was very happy about it, but it was never suggested in any kind of way by anybody with any power to make that happen,” added Radcliffe.

Besides this, the Now You See Me actor also believed that he could never have done what Jackman did with the character.

He told ComicBook,“Honestly, you would be stupid not to consider something like that, but if they do other Wolverines, being the person who follows Hugh Jackman is not on my bucket list for anything.”

“For any role of his, particularly the role he has made the most iconic of his career, I am happy not to be doing that and let him keep doing it”, he confessed.

However, Daniel did admit that he is open to join MCU in a different role. “I would never rule anything like that out.”