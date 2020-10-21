‘Ertugrul’ Esra Bilgic look radiant in latest dazzling picture, shows her ‘attitude’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked radiant in her latest photo shoot where she can be seen flaunting her attitude.



Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and posted her stunning picture with caption “#Attitude.”

The Ertugrul actress looked ethereal in a white button-down shirt paired with a black vest and black dress pants.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of praise and appreciation.