Who has the best ODI bowling average of all time? The answer will surprise you

Pakistani great Mohammad Yousuf may hold multiple records for his batting; however, there is one record the legend holds that other batsmen will find difficult to beat.

According to the ICC, Yousuf (technically) has the best bowling average in One Day Internationals of 1, thanks to the wicket he got in the 2007 World Cup on the second ball of the only two balls he has ever bowled in an ODI over his career.

"Question: Which player has the best ODI bowling average?" the ICC asked on Twitter earlier today.

Cricket's governing body said that the "sensible" answer to the question would be Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who has an average of 18.54 among bowlers who have played at least 50 ODIs.

However, the ICC said the "fun answer" to the question would be Pakistani great Mohammad Yousuf.

Watch the video where he made the record below.

The ICC also shared the video of the wicket from the 2007 World Cup held in West Indies in which Pakistan crashed out at the group stage and also saw the tragic death of their coach, Bob Woolmer.

Yousuf's wicket was Zimbabwe's Christopher Bobby Mpofu caught by then captain Inzimam-ul-Haq. Interestingly, the catch was also the last of Inzimam's career, as it was his last professional game in the Pakistan jersey.

The wicket-taking ball was also the second ball bowled by Yousuf during his career as an ODI player.

Currently, the Pakistani Test great Mohammad Yousuf is the batting coach at the revamped National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, Pakistan, training youngsters to become better batsmen.