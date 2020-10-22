Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Family and friends pour in heartwarming wishes for reality star

Kim Kardashian, who turned 40 on Wednesday, received love and praise from friends and family members on her birthday.

The reality star - who has been in the spotlight for years due to her long-running family show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' - was praised by her family for her ability to make them feel so loved.

Kim has really achieved a milestone in her life as an actor and a successful businesswoman, getting success with KKW Beauty, Fragrance and SKIMS as well as personal triumphs with her wedding to Kanye West.

Kim's mother Kris Jenner, 64, took the lead to wish her a very happy birthday on social media, praising her daughter on her auspicious occasion by sharing a portfolio of pictures with a heartwarming note.

'Happy Birthday to my Kimberly!!!' began the girlfriend of Corey Gamble.

'Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make.

'I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do. You are my sweet, beautiful girl inside and out, @kimkardashian.'

Khloe also took to Instagram and shared flashback photos with her older sister.

'Happy birthday Keeks!!!!!!! I’m screaming, It’s your birthday!!!!!!!!!!!' began the mother to True Thompson.

