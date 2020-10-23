Tim Burton announces plans for an 'Addams Family' TV series

Can't connect right now! retry
Filmmaker Tim Burton is looking into directing and producing an Addams Family TV series and fans are excitedly awaiting those prospects.

Burton is filmmaker known for producing masterpieces like Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Big Fish and even Beetlejuice and according to Deadline, he is attempting to “executively produce and possibly direct all episodes” in the upcoming series.

According to the report, renowned writers like Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will headline the project, under finance giant MGM TV.

While its financers are already lined up, it appears Netflix has already caught wind of it all and the prospect has sparked the interest of the streaming giant.

As of now, no confirmations have been made, however sources claim the series will be curated in a live action perspective of Wednesday Addams.

