Sunday Oct 25 2020
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber gearing up to welcome kids, start a family soon

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Spending time in quarantine together has definitely brought Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber closer

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are pondering over taking their marriage to the next level and starting a family soon. 

The young couple are talking about where they would like to settle down in the future and welcome their kids, revealed a source.

“They talk about where they want to raise a family, though they are telling friends that they’re not ready yet,” the source said.

“They’re starting to think about where they want to live full-time — thinking maybe the east coast closer to her family, actually which is also closer to some of his family in Toronto," they added.

The insider added that spending time in quarantine together has definitely brought Justin and his supermodel wife Hailey closer.

“Justin would have been on tour right now, so they definitely wouldn’t have seen each other as much as they wanted to,” the insider shared. “And this has been a blessing for them since it’s the most they’ve ever been able to spend [time] with each other since getting married.”

The two tied the knot secretly in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018.

After a year, Justin and Haileyu walked down the aisle again in a lavish ceremony in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, in September 2019.

