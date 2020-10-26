Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth's 'body double' reveals how she fills in for the monarch 'secretly'

For an ageing sovereign like Queen Elizabeth II, strenuous royal duties can surely get exhausting and taxing.

Her Majesty last year attended a total of 295 engagements despite being in her dotage at the age of 94. However, some royal fans have speculated that there have been times when a body double filled in for the queen. Ella Slack has an answer to this.

While the monarch does not have a body double, she has a similar system where Ella Slack often stands in for Her Majesty.

"I've probably been a 'stand-in' Queen more than fifty times," revealed Slack.

Although Slack looks nothing like the Queen and neither does she have any similar physical characteristics that could qualify her for a body double, but with some addition of makeup and dresses, she could perfectly fit into the role.

"I'm not a lookalike – I don't look like the Queen – but I'm the same sort of stature and height," said the supposed body double.

While explaining how she began to fill in for the queen, Slack narrated, “It started because I was at the BBC and the producer that was doing the cenotaph came to see me and said that the Queen had sent a message to say that when she stood at the cenotaph, the sun was in her eyes and could we do anything about it.”

Talking with the media, she further revealed, "I said to him, 'Would you like me to come and stand in the position for you' because all the stage managers were six-foot men!"

Although there have been times when she played the Queen, there are some strict rules that she must abide by under all circumstances.

"I've never been allowed to sit on the throne at the House of Lords, I have to lurk above it. It's a very strict rule," added Slack.

