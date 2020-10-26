Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Prince Andrew, one of the most contentious figures in the British royal family, is doing all he can to clear his name.



According to the latest intel, the Duke of York is plotting his return to the royal duties by next year as he tries to “reframe” his role and finds a way to get rid of the stain of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Reports have revealed that some members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II herself, are quietly lending support to Andrew while he currently tries to stay away from the spotlight.

A senior royal aide was cited in a report by The Sunday Times, revealing that talk about Andrew’s royal role had been held in the Palace.

The aide further added that his return to royal duties appears to be unlikely as the sovereign, Prince Charles, Prince William, officials of the palace as well as the government would have to positively signal a role in the public’s perception.

“There are family discussions about it. But while the hurdles around the Epstein case are still hanging over him, it will be difficult for him to represent the family in any capacity as his presence would overshadow the work of the monarchy. In these situations, the monarchy tends to take precedence over the family,” said the aide.

A source told The Sunday Times that Prince Andrew is “spending time working out how he can serve his country and support the monarchy in the future, and what else he might want to do with his life.”

“He’s locked down at Royal Lodge [his home on the Queen’s Windsor estate], thinking about his future service and public role. He has some clear thoughts,” the insider added.

“He’s very sensitive to the public mood and acutely conscious that the public are the most important stakeholder. He feels he has support from the family, very much so, including all his siblings and his parents,” they added.