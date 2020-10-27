Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Jonas Brothers bagged three major wins at the 'Billboard Music Awards 2020' earlier this month

Nick Jonas is relishing in joy after his band Jonas Brothers got nominated in multiple categories at the upcoming American Music Awards 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Nick revealed he and his brothers are contending to win the 'Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' category as well as 'Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary.'

"Wow so cool! Thanks @amas for the nominations!" Nick wrote.

Wow so cool! Thanks @amas for the nominations!

Earlier this month, Jonas Brothers bagged three major wins at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

They had won Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for their singer Sucker.

