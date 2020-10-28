Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry splashed out $400-an-hour on lavish beach mansion to record podcast

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle splashed out over $400 an hour to rent a lavish beachfront house to record a mental health podcast with US teenagers, a report revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent over $400 an hour to record the podcast despite having their own $14 million lavish house down the road.

The lavish mansion Meghan and Harry rented to meet the teenagers for the World Mental Health Day recording is in Montecito, where the couple has their own multi-million nine-bedroom.

The luxury house is listed on the rental website under the title ‘On the sand at Montecito’ and it costs over $560 an hour to rent for photo shoot and other events for a minimum of three hours, it has learnt.

During the recordings, Meghan and Harry were photographed with the young Americans on cream sofas and chairs in front of a stone fireplace.

The royal couple also posed for a photo with the teens on the lawn of the hired lavish mansion.

The photos were shared by the hosts of the 'Teenager Therapy' podcast on their social media handles.

During the same recording, Meghan had said she was the "most trolled person in the world" last year.

