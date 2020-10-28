Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Machine Gun Kelly reveals romance with Megan Fox ‘changed’ his life

US rapper Richard Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly, has revealed that falling in love with actress Megan Fox has changed his life and made him a better person.

In an interview recently, the Forget Me Too singer, 30 said that he was 'coked out of my mind in a drunken stupor' before he started dating Megan.

He went on to say his album Tickets To My Downfall was essentially his diary because he did fall in love with Megan during the making of this record and he did become a ‘better person’.

Sharing the power of love, MGK said romance with her ladylove changed his life and his music as well.

The rapper, who made his love official in July this year, further said that romance with Fox was the universe recognizing he wanted to make a change.

Earlier, Machine Gun Kelly, who met Megan Fox on the set of an indie movie in Puerto Rico in March, had opened up about romance with the Transformers actress saying ‘it was love at first sight.

Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green and they share three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

