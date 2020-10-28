Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday turned off her Instagram comments as she shared her latest pictures on the Facebook-owned app.



The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared multiple pictures from a recent trip which she undertook with her family as part of Kim Kardashian's birthday celebrations.



"BEST TRIP EVER!! Than you Keeks," she captioned her bikini clad pictures, leaving her fans unable to comment.

It is not the first time the socialite has disabled her Instagram comments. Last year, she had turned of the comments to avoid criticism on the social media platform.

