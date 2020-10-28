Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday turned off her Instagram comments as she shared her latest pictures on the Facebook-owned app.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared multiple pictures from a recent trip which she undertook with her family as part of Kim Kardashian's birthday celebrations. 

"BEST TRIP EVER!! Than you Keeks," she captioned her bikini clad pictures, leaving her fans unable to comment.

It is not the first time the socialite has disabled her Instagram comments. Last year, she had turned of the comments to avoid criticism on the social media platform.

Prince Harry's speech suggests he's willing to renounce allegiance to Queen?

Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke royal traditions to keep Archie’s godparents secret?

Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis

Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington abode under probe over slave trade links

Queen Elizabeth II to hold on to the throne despite ease in duties

Will Smith touches on his most 'nerve wracking' moments as an actor

‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics

Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry move in with her

