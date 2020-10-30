Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
Kim Kardashian's lavish birthday celebration: Khloe defends sister amid criticism

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Khloe Kardashian tried to defend her sister Kim Kardashian West as the critics had slammed them over their luxury trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Kim, who shared photos of her celebrations on social media, was criticised by fans for posting details of her lavish trip while many people endure hardship amid the coronavirus crisis.

During her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Khloe shared the details of the trip saying that around 20 to 25 people had travelled to the private island for Kim’s auspicious day.

She said: 'Nobody knew where we were going, we didn’t find out until on the plane.'

Khloe continued: 'It was so special and we all were speculating, we just knew it was tropical.'

she even revealed that the guests were told to pack 'three nice outfits for dinners'

The reality star said that she had heard 'people were upset that we all went out of town.'

She tried to defend themselves, saying: 'I didn’t really know the extent of it but this year is a frustrating year, I get it.'

She explained: 'I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody but also it’s her 40th and this is something she really wanted to do for us, it was such a nice thing.'

People on the island were 'grateful for the tourism aspect of it', she added.

Khloe Kardashian went to say: 'So many people said that we were their first party or guests that they have had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family.'

The Kim Kardashian's sister continued: It was a 'beautiful experience.'

