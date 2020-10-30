Can't connect right now! retry
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost tie the knot in secret wedding ceremony

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost exchanged their vows over the weekend

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married now after dating for three years.

On Thursday, Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America announced that the couple exchanged their vows over the weekend.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read.

Scarlett and Colin got engaged to each other in May 2019 after a two-year romance.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Scarlett revealed how Colin “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising — he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she revealed, referring to his job as Weekend Update host on SNL. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

Earlier, an insider revealed that the two bonded over a similar kind of sense of humour.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the source said. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

