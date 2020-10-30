Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
Selena Gomez touches on mental health struggles with Kamala Harris

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Selena Gomez touches on mental health struggles with Kamala Harris

Selena Gomez recently sat for a lengthy discussion with US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and spilled the beans on her past mental health struggles.

The discussion occurred over on Instagram and during the course of it all, the Grammy award winning singer shared her own story rather candidly.

She was quoted telling Harris, "I myself have, you know, shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep that this country is being affected mentally.”

"I've had so many dreams about, you know, creating places that people could go to. I think there's a part of me that wishes we had some sort of place that felt like, okay, maybe you just need to get help."

The singer also went on to say, "You know, it should be something that people can understand and break down, because I truly know that this is something that's important and important to me."

I had the opportunity to speak with Senator @kamalaharris and we discussed several issues that matter. Here is a clip of us discussing the importance of voting and supporting people with mental health issues. There is too much on the line this election for anyone to sit on the sidelines. We all must use our voices and vote. Vote EARLY, vote safely and try to vote in person or drop your ballot in a dropbox (that’s what I did and it couldn’t have been any easier). If you aren’t voting in person, please make sure you follow the instructions that come with your ballot carefully and do not forget to sign your ballot (it’s usually smart to use a blue or black ballpoint ink pen)! For more info to learn how and where to vote in your state go to IWillVote.com

