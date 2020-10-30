Selena Gomez touches on mental health struggles with Kamala Harris

Selena Gomez recently sat for a lengthy discussion with US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and spilled the beans on her past mental health struggles.

The discussion occurred over on Instagram and during the course of it all, the Grammy award winning singer shared her own story rather candidly.

She was quoted telling Harris, "I myself have, you know, shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep that this country is being affected mentally.”

"I've had so many dreams about, you know, creating places that people could go to. I think there's a part of me that wishes we had some sort of place that felt like, okay, maybe you just need to get help."

The singer also went on to say, "You know, it should be something that people can understand and break down, because I truly know that this is something that's important and important to me."



