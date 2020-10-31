John Green in awe of Sanjana Sanghi after watching ‘Dil Bechara’

Can't connect right now! retry
John Green dropped a message to Sanjana Sanghi, the leading star of his book’s Bollywood remake

American writer John Green, known for his best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars, appears to have caught up on his Bollywood watch-list.

The famed writer dropped a message to Sanjana Sanghi, the leading star of his book’s Bollywood remake, Dil Bechara and heaped praises on the starlet as well as her late costar.

Sanghi shared the message on her social media, which read: “Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion.”

“Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star,” he went on to say.

“I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future,” he concluded.

ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way! ️ @johngreenwritesbooks _____ #DilBechara #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #TheFaultInOurStars

Sharing the screenshot and reacting to the message, Sanghi wrote: “ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me.”

“It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me,” she continued.

“For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!” she concluded.

