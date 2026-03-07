Who is Daryl Hannah? Ryan Murphy ‘Love Story' draws backlash by actress

Inside the relationship between Daryl Hannah, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Daryl Hannah is back in the spotlight after penning a scathing New York Times essay criticizing Ryan Murphy’s Love Story for misrepresenting her relationship with JFK Jr.

But beyond the controversy, Hannah today lives a quieter life focused on environmental activism, filmmaking, and her marriage to musician Neil Young.

Let’s take a look at Daryl Hannah personal life:

Today, Hannah lives a quieter life away from Hollywood’s glare.

She married musician Neil Young in 2018 after years of dating, and the couple share a passion for environmental activism.

Daryl Hannah rose to fame in the 1980s with standout roles in Blade Runner (1982) and Splash (1984) opposite Tom Hanks after making her debut in The Fury (1978).

She went on to star in hits like Roxanne (1987), Wall Street (1987), and Steel Magnolias (1989).

She continued working steadily in film and television, most memorably as the one-eyed assassin Elle Driver in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, and more recently appeared in the 2021 comedy series The Now and 2023’s Buckle Up.

Beyond acting, Hannah made her feature directorial debut with Paradox (2018), starring Neil Young, and later directed a 2022 documentary about the making of his album Barn, marking her evolution from Hollywood star to filmmaker and activist.

She continues to champion sustainability and social causes.

She has also spoken openly about being diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, explaining that it influenced her decision to retreat from the spotlight.

Daryl Hannah’s relationship with JFK Jr.

Hannah and JFK Jr. dated for more than five years in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Their relationship was a fixture of tabloid coverage, with speculation about marriage and constant paparazzi attention.

The romance ended in 1994, but Hannah’s connection to JFK Jr. has remained part of her public identity, one she now feels compelled to defend against misrepresentation.

The show dramatizes the romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, but also portrays Hannah as a character played by Dree Hemingway.

Hannah blasted the portrayal as “irritating, self absorbed, whiny and inappropriate.”

She rejected scenes suggesting drug use, calling them ‘false’ assertions about conduct.

She argued the depiction was “textbook misogyny” and revealed she has received “hostile and even threatening” messages since the series aired.

'Love Story' draws wider criticism

Hannah’s essay follows a fiery response from JFK Jr.’s nephew Jack Schlossberg, who told CBS that Murphy “knows nothing about us” and is profiting from “a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

Producer Brad Simpson defended the project as “made with sincerity,” while actor Sarah Pidgeon, who plays Carolyn Bessette, acknowledged Schlossberg “has every right to share how he feels.”

Despite the backlash, Love Story has been a ratings juggernaut.

Since its February launch, the series has set a streaming record for Disney, with 25 million hours viewed across its first five episodes, making it FX’s most watched limited series to date.