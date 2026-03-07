 
Inside Timothée Chalamet's unusual breakfast habit

Geo News Digital Desk
March 07, 2026

Inside Timothée Chalamet's unusual breakfast habit 

Turns out the real magic on the set of Wonka might have been happening at the breakfast table.

Comedian and actor Tom Davis recently spilled a hilarious behind-the-scenes detail about working with Timothée Chalamet–and it involves a surprisingly elaborate morning routine.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Davis joked that one thing about the set “ground my gears.”

"One thing that ground my gears – he had a personal chef," he said.

And not just any chef situation. As per Davis, Chalamet’s chef would prepare three different breakfast options every morning for the star of the fantasy film.

Naturally, Davis noticed.

The comedian recalled chatting with the chef, who explained the routine: the ator would pick just one of the dishes while the other two sat there untouched.

But in true Chalamet fashion, the moment didn’t stay awkward for long.

"And Timothée turned around and went, 'Hey man, why don't you have the other two things?'" Davis shared.

So while the actor might’ve had a VIP breakfast spread, atleast he was willing to share the wealth.

Chalamet, now 30 and currently dating Kylie Jenner, has also spoke fondly about his time filming the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel in the UK.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, he joked about his long stay while filming in London. "We shot the film in London, so, after spending five months here, I feel like an honorary Brit – it was joyous."

Since dancing his way through the chocolate factory origin story, Chalamet has stayed booked and busy, starring in Dune: Part Two, A Complete Unknown, and Marty Supreme.

Next up? He returns as Arrakis in Dune: Part Three, set to hit theaters December 18, 2026.

