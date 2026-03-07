BTS reveals must-listen songs for new ARMY members

If someone is new to the BTS fandom, worry no more because RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J hope, SUGA and V have got you covered.

During their latest group appearance, the K-pop superstars went undercover online to directly respond to fan questions pulled from X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, TikTok, Quora and YouTube.

Among other queries the members came across a question from a new addition to the BTS ARMY asking for song recommendation to get introduced to the Bangtan Boys.

“What songs should a total newbie listen to?" the user wrote on Reddit.

The septet quickly jumped in with suggestions. “I think this album would be the best to listen to,” they agreed referring to the first album after hiatus. While another one excitedly chanted, “New song, new song.”

“From our older songs…,” the BTS leader stopped to think before V suggested Fire. However, Suga dismissed it saying “It’s too old, that's from almost 10 years ago.”

Jimin then recommended ON and We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2, while RM added My Universe to the list.

Global smash Dynamite also made the cut as one of the must-listen tracks for new fans.

V also threw in a few more suggestions, including Like, Just One Day and Autumn Leaves, though they didn’t ultimately make the group’s final picks.

The new video released by GQ, comes ahead of the March 20 release of BTS’ next album, Arirang, which marks one of the group’s most significant projects since completing their mandatory military service and returning to activities as a full group.



