Stephanie Buttermore's heartbreaking final message: What happened?

Stephanie Buttermore, who breathed her last at 36 this week, was a successful fitness influencer, with more than a million subscribers (1.17 million) on YouTube and more than 500,000 followers on Instagram before stepping away from social media in 2024.

Cancer Research Scientist

According to her YouTube channel, she was a cancer research scientist. She earned a Ph.D. in pathology and cell biology “with a focus on the molecular mechanisms that drive ovarian cancer progression.”

In the message, his fiance also mentioned her PhD research on cancer.

Net Worth

Eaxact and verified figures regarding the net worth of Stephanie Buttermore are not available on prominent news websites.

However, a Nigerian online news and entertainment platform, Legit, reveals that the fitness diva had a net worth of $700 thousand.

The late infulencer's earnings are believed to have come primarily from her successful YouTube channel, brand collaborations, and fitness-related programs.

What happened to Buttermore

Till filing this story, no information on her cause of death was made public.

However, in her last post on Instagram in May 2024, Buttermore opened up about the changes she felt in her life after quitting social media and revealed that while she missed her fans.

She decided to stp back because her anxiety became “crippling…to the point I felt I couldn’t breathe or leave my house.”

After a few months, she claimed her “mental health has been the best it’s ever been” and she was “way more present” in her life.



Sad announcement

Canadian bodybuilder and YouTuber Nippard announced her death in an emotional statement on social media, confirming that Buttermore passed away recently.

The tragic news of Buttermore’s death comes days after she celebrated her birthday on February 25.