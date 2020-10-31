Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's luxe pad is up for grabs: See photos

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's pristine $9million Beverly Hills home is on the market and waiting to be owned by a set of eyes that appreciate contemporary and modern design.



The couple bought this house together for $8.5million at the time of their wedding in 2018. Now that the love birds reside in a $25million abode in Los Angeles, they have finally decided to offload this property.

Only a year ago, the Never Say Never singer took to his social media to share his fancy Beverly Hills, California residence, and dropped hints about his plans of selling it.

"I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it? I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

While the 26-year-old singer did not show the complete house in his post, he did give a glimpse to his fans of the majestic living room, kitchen, and striking art collection.

The Bieber-Baldwin pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet. The house consists of five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a library. It also has other several features including a home theatre and a wine cellar.

