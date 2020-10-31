Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's luxe pad is up for grabs: See photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's pristine $9million Beverly Hills home is on the market and waiting to be owned by a set of eyes that appreciate contemporary and modern design.

The couple bought this house together for $8.5million at the time of their wedding in 2018. Now that the love birds reside in a $25million abode in Los Angeles, they have finally decided to offload this property.

Only a year ago, the Never Say Never singer took to his social media to share his fancy Beverly Hills, California residence, and dropped hints about his plans of selling it.

"I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it? I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

While the 26-year-old singer did not show the complete house in his post, he did give a glimpse to his fans of the majestic living room, kitchen, and striking art collection.

The Bieber-Baldwin pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet. The house consists of five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a library. It also has other several features including a home theatre and a wine cellar.

 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet
 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet
 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet
 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet
 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6,100 square feet


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report
Khloé Kardashian struggles to cope without daughter True during quarantine

Khloé Kardashian struggles to cope without daughter True during quarantine
Prince Charles ‘pushed’ into ‘freighting’ marriage with Princess Diana by Prince Philip

Prince Charles ‘pushed’ into ‘freighting’ marriage with Princess Diana by Prince Philip
Prince Harry became ‘resentful’ after his marriage to Meghan Markle: Here’s why

Prince Harry became ‘resentful’ after his marriage to Meghan Markle: Here’s why
Grimes’s son X Æ A-XII is ‘into radical art’ R-rated movies

Grimes’s son X Æ A-XII is ‘into radical art’ R-rated movies
Jimmy Fallon teaches his ‘spoiled’ kids the art of 'giving' this festive season

Jimmy Fallon teaches his ‘spoiled’ kids the art of 'giving' this festive season
Shakira cries out for families separated at the border: ‘who answers their cries?’

Shakira cries out for families separated at the border: ‘who answers their cries?’
Beyoncé intends to ‘slow down’ the ‘hectic’ hunt for success

Beyoncé intends to ‘slow down’ the ‘hectic’ hunt for success
Justin Bieber recalls tumultuous suicidal ideations: ‘I was just suffering’

Justin Bieber recalls tumultuous suicidal ideations: ‘I was just suffering’
Princess Diana wanted Prince Charles to step down and let son Prince William succeed Queen

Princess Diana wanted Prince Charles to step down and let son Prince William succeed Queen
Khloe Kardashian says co-parenting with Tristan Thompson is hard but ‘pays off’

Khloe Kardashian says co-parenting with Tristan Thompson is hard but ‘pays off’
Queen Elizabeth shares her Windsor Castle with ghosts?

Queen Elizabeth shares her Windsor Castle with ghosts?

Latest

view all