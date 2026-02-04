Ellen Pompeo details emotional chat with Eric Dane after ALS diagnosis

Ellen Pompeo has opened up about how she reached out to her Grey’s Anatomy castmate, Eric Dane, after he was recently diagnosed with ALS.

The TV star’s conversation with her former co-star was revealed via her pre-recorded message at the ALS Network Champions for Cures & Care Gala, which was held on January 24.

“As soon as I heard about his diagnosis, I texted him, and I said, ‘I’m here if you want to speak,’” she said in a video message which was played in her absence. “And my phone rang 30 seconds later.”

Ellen, 56, further shared that she told Eric to hit her up with “whatever you need, however I can help. I love you.”

“I’m really proud of you. I love you so much and I am honored to get to speak about you today,” she continued.

She further reflected on his arrival to Grey’s Anatomy, adding, “I remember when he came in as McSteamy and us having instant electric chemistry, and I immediately just fell in love with him.”

Eric Dane, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025, was also unable to attend the Cures & Care Gala “due to the physical realities of ALS,” as his appearance was cancelled ahead of the event because he was not “well enough to attend.”

Him and Ellen Pompeo appeared on the long-running ABC medical drama together after he joined the show during its second season, with his character’s onscreen death resulting in his exit during season eight.