Charli XCX says she doesn’t want kids: “Maybe I’m not ready”

Charli XCX opened up about her future and her views on having kids in her life.

The 33-year-old, who recently married The 1975 drummer George Daniel, revealed during a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast that she doesn’t see children in her immediate future.

“I actually don’t really want to have kids,” she said, adding, “You know, who knows? That could change.”

She explained that while she enjoys the fantasy of naming a child, that very thought makes her realize she may not be ready.

“The fact that that feels like the coolest part about it? Maybe I’m not ready,” she admitted.

Her candid remarks came after host Jason Bateman asked whether growing up as an only child influenced her perspective on family.

Bateman, who has two children with wife Amanda Anka, shared that his own partner initially didn’t want kids but changed her mind once they were together.

The Brat singer quickly reminded him that she is already married, prompting Bateman to laugh and quip, “I’ve got to read a newspaper one of these days.”

While Bateman drew flak for grilling Charli on her choice, she handled the exchange with humor.

She said she anticipated where the conversation was headed and was “looking forward to it.”

The episode sparked frenzy across social media, with some fans praising Charli for being honest about her choices and others calling out Bateman’s line of questioning as intrusive.