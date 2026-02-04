Jamie Lee Curtis goes through 'pain' as she talks about sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis goes through emotional meltdown as she recalls her sobriety journey.

The Halloween Ends star, 67, on Tuesday shared an emotional post discussing about the people who helped her battle addiction and rebuild her life.

She posted a photo of herself as a younger woman beside the late comedian and actor Richard Lewis, who died in June 2024.

"27 years ago, I had pain and sorrow. I reached out my hand, and my old colleague and friend, Richard Lewis, reached out and took my hand. The miracle of sobriety is that it just takes one other person to relate to how you're feeling and THAT can change everything," she began in the caption.

"Richard introduced me to many others, and for these 27 years I have met so many people who share our common link of addiction and recovery from that daily prison," she continued.

"I'm honored to be open with strangers, many who know me better than people I have spent my entire life with, and I try to honor all of their courage and strength and hope daily, and do what Richard did, which is reach my hand out to others in need."

"I miss my friend, but his gift to me IS the gift that keeps on giving. @clare.foundation @friendlyhousela," she concluded."

Soon after the post, Jamie’s friends and fans flock the comment section to share the love and kindness.

Rita Wilson wrote, “What an inspiration you are. As are the many others who have chosen recovery. Brava!!!" while Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba added: "Love you, beautiful Jamie. So happy for you."

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross chimed in: "Happy 27, my friend! Love you," while another fan said: "Thank you for your courage and inspiration."