Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard stuns in casual outfit as she appears with a friend in LA

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Amber Heard looked stunning in a navy T-shirt as she as she appears in southern California with a friend on Saturday. 

The actress left onlookers awe-struck with her gorgeous appearance in Los Angeles ahead of High Court verdict of ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case.

The 'Aquaman' star looked stunning in a simple navy T-shirt, which she sported tucked into a pair of cropped jeans and styled with black and whit brogues.

Depp's ex-wife was seen getting some of her grocery shopping done with a friend in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the 57-year-old Hollywood star will discover whether he has won his famous libel action against a newspaper which labelled him a 'wife beater'.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who strenuously denies wrongdoing, sued publishers of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an article published in April 2018.

The court case took place in London however the defendant isn't required to travel back for the verdict as it will be published online.

Both the stars gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London's High Court.

The judgement in the 'Depp v News Group Newspapers Ltd' case will be published online at 10am next Monday and there will be no hearing at court.   

More From Entertainment:

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend lit the internet on fire with new pictures

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend lit the internet on fire with new pictures

Here's why Megan Fox wouldn't want to offend Eminem

Here's why Megan Fox wouldn't want to offend Eminem
Meghan Markle's former friend accuses her of abandoning duty during COVID-19 crisis

Meghan Markle's former friend accuses her of abandoning duty during COVID-19 crisis

Bella Hadid faces backlash over latest Instagram post

Bella Hadid faces backlash over latest Instagram post
Princess Diana left 'bitter' due to painful custody dispute: report

Princess Diana left 'bitter' due to painful custody dispute: report
Hailey Bieber expresses her views about Ariana Grande's new album 'Positions'

Hailey Bieber expresses her views about Ariana Grande's new album 'Positions'

Sofia Richie shares dazzling throwback photo as her ex Scott Disick enjoys Halloween with Amelia Hamlin

Sofia Richie shares dazzling throwback photo as her ex Scott Disick enjoys Halloween with Amelia Hamlin
Jawad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus

Jawad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus
Prince Philip saddened by Prince Andrew’s ‘romantic escapades’: report

Prince Philip saddened by Prince Andrew’s ‘romantic escapades’: report
Eminem's latest video proves the rapper isn't oblivious to what's happening in US

Eminem's latest video proves the rapper isn't oblivious to what's happening in US

Andrew Cuomo responds to claims of 'ghosting' Chelsea Handler

Andrew Cuomo responds to claims of 'ghosting' Chelsea Handler
Meghan Markle echoes Princess Diana with her political speeches

Meghan Markle echoes Princess Diana with her political speeches

Latest

view all