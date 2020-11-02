Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William kept his Covid-19 test result secret after positive diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Prince William contracted coronavirus in April but he kept the result secret as he 'didn’t want to worry anyone', according to reports.

According to BBC, it had been told by Buckingham palace sources that the Duke of Cambridge contracted Covid-19 in April.

William continued with his telephone and video engagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone.

The prince, according to The Sun , said he did not tell anyone about his positive test result because 'there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.'

The media outlet added, the Duke was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, carrying out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

There's no report about William's wife Kate Middleton whether she contracted the virus or not.

William’s father, the Prince of Wales, contracted coronavirus in March and he quarantined with mild symptoms separately from the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative, for 14 days.

Prince Charles and Camilla reunited just days before their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

In his first public engagement after recovering from mild symptoms, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell when he had coronavirus.

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Richie attends Kendall Jenner's party to tease her ex Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie attends Kendall Jenner's party to tease her ex Scott Disick?
Ruling against Johnny Depp called unfair

Ruling against Johnny Depp called unfair

Johnny Depp loses libel case against NGN newspapers over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp loses libel case against NGN newspapers over 'wife beater' claims
Prince Charles's popularity to soar once he takes over throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles's popularity to soar once he takes over throne from Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles and Camilla's affair left Harry and William 'deeply affected'

Prince Charles and Camilla's affair left Harry and William 'deeply affected'

Prince Andrew, desperate for royal return, meets Queen Elizabeth 'secretly'

Prince Andrew, desperate for royal return, meets Queen Elizabeth 'secretly'

Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look

Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look
Prince Charles could take up 'King Philip' as his regnal name

Prince Charles could take up 'King Philip' as his regnal name
Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her old music legally

Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her old music legally

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick turn into Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt for Halloween

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick turn into Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt for Halloween
Sania Mirza shares adorable video of Shoaib Malik out on a stroll with son Izhaan

Sania Mirza shares adorable video of Shoaib Malik out on a stroll with son Izhaan
Prince William, Kate were 'unhappy' about Harry and Meghan 'overshadowing' them

Prince William, Kate were 'unhappy' about Harry and Meghan 'overshadowing' them

Latest

view all