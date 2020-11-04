Can't connect right now! retry
Offset hands out meals to voters waiting to cast their ballots in Atlanta

Famed American rapper Offset has been actively using his voice to raise awareness about the US presidential elections, urging fellow Americans to exercise their democratic right. 

And as the polling day finally approached the member of rap group Migos decided to do more than just raise voter awareness as he stepped out and decided to provide food for those voting in line.

As per TMZ, Offset drove to three different polling locations in his hometown of Atlanta and handed out meals for hungry voters with the help of Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s food trucks.

“This is a quick little pop-up, and it’s all about voting. I voted for the first time today,” said the 28-year-old.

Some have argued that his sudden interest in politics may have come from his wife Cardi B who has been using her platform to talk about politics with notable leaders like Berni Sanders as well as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. 

