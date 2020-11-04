Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Justin Timberlake surprises Joe Biden volunteers by crashing a Zoom call

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Justin Timberlake listened to the stories of a few volunteers about their involvement in Biden’s campaign

Acclaimed musician Justin Timberlake is keeping up the support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as election nears its end. 

The Cry Me A River hit maker recently crashed a Zoom call and surprised a group of Biden volunteers in Philadelphia.

He reported the video of the call on his Instagram, in which he can be heard saying: “I just wanted to come on and tell you guys that you’ve got a huge fan in me.”

As soon as the singer joined the call, the volunteers were over the moon.

He went on to remind the attendees that their state of Pennsylvania will win big. “Your city, your state is going to be huge in this election.”

He also listened to the stories of a few volunteers about their involvement in Biden’s campaign and why they decided to support the former vice president.

“I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see. I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign,” he said. 

