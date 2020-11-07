Priyanka Chopra confesses she never thought of getting married to Nick Jonas

There was a time in Priyanka Chopra's when settling down with Nick Jonas wasn't exactly on her mind

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a super adorable couple who are madly in love with each other.

The duo tied the knot in a lavish Hindu and Christian wedding in December, 2018.



However, there was a time in the actress's life when marriage wasn't exactly on her mind.

"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said about plans of her nuptials during an interview to PEOPLE.

The Sky Is Pink star added that the idea of being married was an "alien thought."

However, after almost two years since the wedding, Pee Cee says she is now "so comfortable with it."

The global icon added how she is always very ambitious about her work.

She admitted that while growing up, she would think that being ambitious was seen as something not good.

"I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious," she said. However, over time, she realised that being ambitious was her strength.