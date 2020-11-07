Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra confesses she never thought of getting married to Nick Jonas

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

There was a time in Priyanka Chopra's when settling down with Nick Jonas wasn't exactly on her mind

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a super adorable couple who are madly in love with each other. 

The duo tied the knot in a lavish Hindu and Christian wedding in December, 2018.

However, there was a time in the actress's life when marriage wasn't exactly on her mind.

"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said about plans of her nuptials during an interview to PEOPLE.

The Sky Is Pink star added that the idea of being married was an "alien thought."

However, after almost two years since the wedding, Pee Cee says she is now "so comfortable with it."

The global icon added how she is always very ambitious about her work.

She admitted that while growing up, she would think that being ambitious was seen as something not good.

"I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious," she said. However, over time, she realised that being ambitious was her strength. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie rolling in pain after spending pregnancy away from Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie rolling in pain after spending pregnancy away from Sarah Ferguson
Camilla Parker determined to fill Queen Elizabeth’s royal shoes by ascending to throne

Camilla Parker determined to fill Queen Elizabeth’s royal shoes by ascending to throne
Royal fans in shock over Queen Elizabeth's whopping amount spent on Christmas gifts every year

Royal fans in shock over Queen Elizabeth's whopping amount spent on Christmas gifts every year
Chris Evans slams Republican supporters after Donald Trump's explosive White House speech

Chris Evans slams Republican supporters after Donald Trump's explosive White House speech

Johnny Depp forced to drop out of 'Fantastic Beasts' following defeat in libel lawsuit

Johnny Depp forced to drop out of 'Fantastic Beasts' following defeat in libel lawsuit

Kerry Washington opens up about teaching the significance of voting to kids

Kerry Washington opens up about teaching the significance of voting to kids
Hollywood stars horrified after Donald Trump claims majority votes in Florida

Hollywood stars horrified after Donald Trump claims majority votes in Florida
Johnny Depp quits role in 'Fantastic Beasts' after libel case verdict

Johnny Depp quits role in 'Fantastic Beasts' after libel case verdict
Jennifer Aniston responds to Chelsea Handler's humorous post

Jennifer Aniston responds to Chelsea Handler's humorous post
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner look glam as they step out for a stroll

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner look glam as they step out for a stroll
Maya Ali tells fans who her 'superwoman' is

Maya Ali tells fans who her 'superwoman' is
Meghan Markle knew Prince Harry was head over heels in love with her: report

Meghan Markle knew Prince Harry was head over heels in love with her: report

Latest

view all