‘Beach please’: Sania Mirza shares stunning picture with Shoaib Malik on shore

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik pose for a picture at the beach. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Sania Mirza

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has left her fans stupefied after she shared a picture of her all dolled up as she struck a pose with her other half on the beach.

Mirza shared the picture on her Instagram account where she is actively seen interacting with her fans.

The tennis ace is married to Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik and the two are parents to two-year-old Izhaan Mirza Malik.



Recently, she gave us a peek into her evening walks with family as she shared a video of her spouse Shoaib Malik, who also happens to be a famous Pakistani cricketer, walking on the track along with their baby Izhaan.

Sharing short clips on her Instagram story, Mirza had penned down a loving description for his son Izhaan and his father, Malik. "Evening walks with the baby and baby daddy."

In another video clip, she took a top shot of little Izhaan holding her finger as she walked on the track. "[Izhaan] holding mumma's finger is life," she shared on the photo-sharing app.

