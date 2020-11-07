Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Beach please’: Sania Mirza shares stunning picture with Shoaib Malik on shore

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik pose for a picture at the beach. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Sania Mirza

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has left her fans stupefied after she shared a picture of her all dolled up as she struck a pose with her other half on the beach.

Mirza shared the picture on her Instagram account where she is actively seen interacting with her fans.

View this post on Instagram

Beach please ️

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

The tennis ace is married to Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik and the two are parents to two-year-old Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Recently, she gave us a peek into her evening walks with family as she shared a video of her spouse Shoaib Malik, who also happens to be a famous Pakistani cricketer, walking on the track along with their baby Izhaan.

Read more: Sania Mirza's Instagram birthday wish for baby Izhaan will warm your heart

Sharing short clips on her Instagram story, Mirza had penned down a loving description for his son Izhaan and his father, Malik. "Evening walks with the baby and baby daddy."

In another video clip, she took a top shot of little Izhaan holding her finger as she walked on the track. "[Izhaan] holding mumma's finger is life," she shared on the photo-sharing app.

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report
'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland shares photo leak, sending fans into a tizzy

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland shares photo leak, sending fans into a tizzy
Prince Harry left Prince Philip baffled with his decision of abandoning UK

Prince Harry left Prince Philip baffled with his decision of abandoning UK
Nicki Minaj spills the beans on her son’s personality: 'That lady ain’t nobody'

Nicki Minaj spills the beans on her son’s personality: 'That lady ain’t nobody'
Kelly Clarkson demands money her father-in-law made off her name

Kelly Clarkson demands money her father-in-law made off her name
Kanye West sued by Sunday Service workers after he fails to pay them

Kanye West sued by Sunday Service workers after he fails to pay them
Stephen Colbert breaks down in tears over Trump’s attempt of ‘poisoning democracy’

Stephen Colbert breaks down in tears over Trump’s attempt of ‘poisoning democracy’

Johnny Depp to appeal libel ruling over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp to appeal libel ruling over 'wife beater' claims
Dua Lipa's guide to shutting down sexist people who don't take women seriously

Dua Lipa's guide to shutting down sexist people who don't take women seriously
Matthew McConaughey opens up about keeping details of sexual abuse under wraps

Matthew McConaughey opens up about keeping details of sexual abuse under wraps
Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo

Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo
Al Roker reveals he has cancer as he takes time off

Al Roker reveals he has cancer as he takes time off

Latest

view all