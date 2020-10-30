Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
Sania Mirza's Instagram birthday wish for baby Izhaan will warm your heart

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Tennis star Sania Mirza, cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, and their son, Izhaan. Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, subcontinental tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, on Friday wished her son Izhaan, who she says has "changed her world", on his second birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza said her son “lights up" her “whole world”.

“Happy Birthday my little angel, I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are.” 

“We love you more than anything or anyone in this world,” Mirza said to her son on behalf of her husband and herself.

“We love you [so] much my baby boy…you give us so much unconditional love, happiness, laughs and cuddle that it fills up our heart.”

She prayed that her son gets everything he wishes for in life.

The tennis superstar had celebrated her son’s first birthday last year with a similarly beautiful and heartfelt note for him.

Read more: Sania Mirza glows in birthday picture with Shoaib, little Izhaan

Taking to Instagram, Mirza had said Izhaan continued to spread joy in her and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s life. 

“Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go,” she had written.

The sports star added that she promised to remain by her son side “until my last breath”

