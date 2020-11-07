Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Aima Baig releases fun new video on importance of face masks amid coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Aima Baig plays with her mask. — Instagram

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has highlighted the importance of wearing face masks at a time when the country is experiencing the second wave of coronavirus.

The singer, waiting at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, can be seen playing with her mask, however, gives important advice to her fans.

"The struggle to breathe in these masks is real burh," Aima Baig said.

"But you got to do what you got to do, not just for yourself, but for others around you too," the singer stressed.

Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Pakistan are increasing with every passing day, with authorities urging the citizens to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The country, on Saturday, recorded the highest number of daily infections since July 22, with 1,502 cases registered across the country.

On July 22 the figure stood at 1,763 and had since steadily declined.

