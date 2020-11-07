Okara woman allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped at gunpoint

Saturday Nov 07, 2020
A group of men in Okara allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and raped her, police said Saturday.
The victim claimed that four men had kidnapped her at gunpoint when she went into fields. Two men allegedly gang-raped her, while the other two stood guard.
The woman said that the alleged rapists fled after she made noise.
Following the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and arrested two suspects.
The police said that the medical tests of the woman had been conducted.