Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Okara woman allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped at gunpoint

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Representational image. — Bigstock/Files

A group of men in Okara allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and raped her, police said Saturday.

The victim claimed that four men had kidnapped her at gunpoint when she went into fields. Two men allegedly gang-raped her, while the other two stood guard.

Read more: Police unearth rape case after recovering newborn from garbage dump

The woman said that the alleged rapists fled after she made noise.

Following the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and arrested two suspects.

Read more: 4 men gang rape Chiniot university student at gunpoint, say police

The police said that the medical tests of the woman had been conducted.


More From Pakistan:

Chaudhry Shujaat's health improving at Lahore's Services Hospital: Dr Amjad

Chaudhry Shujaat's health improving at Lahore's Services Hospital: Dr Amjad
Coronavirus: Islamabad authorities seal NUST, NUD, FAST, and NUML depts

Coronavirus: Islamabad authorities seal NUST, NUD, FAST, and NUML depts
Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation

Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation
BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday

BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday
'No longer with PML-N': Abdul Qadir Baloch says cannot be part of group that speaks against the army

'No longer with PML-N': Abdul Qadir Baloch says cannot be part of group that speaks against the army
Sheikh Rasheed appreciates Bilawal Bhutto for 'sensible thinking', 'responsible statement'

Sheikh Rasheed appreciates Bilawal Bhutto for 'sensible thinking', 'responsible statement'
Punjab Police arrests PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir from Lahore

Punjab Police arrests PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir from Lahore
Sindh issues fresh coronavirus rules as cases surge across province

Sindh issues fresh coronavirus rules as cases surge across province
PM Imran Khan makes an impromptu stop at Baba Farid's shrine in Pakpattan

PM Imran Khan makes an impromptu stop at Baba Farid's shrine in Pakpattan
CTD kills two suspected militants

CTD kills two suspected militants
Lahore’s King Edward Medical University goes online after students test positive for coronavirus

Lahore’s King Edward Medical University goes online after students test positive for coronavirus

'Save money and save lives': Shaniera Akram tells Pakistanis to have small weddings during coronavirus

'Save money and save lives': Shaniera Akram tells Pakistanis to have small weddings during coronavirus

Latest

view all