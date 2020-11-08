Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Princess Diana's life in the royal family was turbulent to say the least, as her husband Prince Charles living with several stains of disloyalty on his reputation.

A new documentary has made startling claims about the late Princess of Wales finding solace in the company of a friend who was also believed to be the second mistress of the future king.

It was revealed that the Prince of Wales had another major relationship with a woman which was kept strictly under wraps.

According to some, before Charles married Diana, he had a relationship with a married aristocrat, Lady Dale Tryon who was also known as Kanga.

It was further revealed that Charles remained a close friend of Kanga even after he had tied the knot to Princess Diana.

In a documentary released in 2008, titled Prince Charles’ Other Mistress, royal commentator Christopher Wilson ha d said: “I think Diana, in the end, came to realise that Camilla was the main opposition.”

“That she was the enemy and on the basis that my enemy’s enemy is my friend, she could see that there was some purpose in having an alliance with Dale,” he added.

Narrator of the film further went on to say: “Being Diana’s friend not only brought great publicly, it also secured her [Kanga’s] place back in Charles’ life.”

Royal expert Eve Pollard also commented, saying: “I think there is a photo of Diana and Dale going to lunch in San Lorenzo once and once again, just down the road from Kanga, and then when Diana wore Dale’s dresses, we all thought, ‘well, that’s good’.”

“Clever Kanga, she’s got the Princess of Wales, who was becoming well known for her fashion, to wear one of her outfits,” she added.

It was further revealed in the documentary that: “Diana herself was no stranger to becoming tacit public statements.”

Wilson then adds: “Nobody was better at delivering a subliminal messenger than Princess Diana. She was colossally good at it, and Live Aid when she turned up with a very doleful looking Prince Charles, she was wearing a Kanga dress. This was a deliberate snub to Camilla.”

