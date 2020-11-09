Meghan Markle admitted TV sets were a ‘perverse’ place to kids grow up on

Meghan Markle has been dabbling in the entertainment business since she was just a schoolgirl and has been trying to make her name bigger ever since.



And while it may have helped her grow professionally, the exposure to the industry at a tender age also had an adverse effect on the former actor, according to her.

Unearthed accounts of the Suits star have been making rounds on social media where she recalls how she found herself stuck in an ‘awkward’ place while she was still a schoolgirl.

In an old interview on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2013, Meghan reinstated her Californian image, despite having spent years working in Canada for the legal drama, Suits.

“You can pinch me , I’m real,” said Meghan, claiming she was “one of the five” who grew up in Los Angeles.

She went on to reveal that her father Thomas Markle had been a director of photography of Married…with Children, for which she reason she followed him on set every day after school for a decade.

“It’s a very perverse place for a little girl, who went to Catholic school no less, to grow-up because I’m there in my school uniform, right?” she said.

“The guest stars would be like Traci Lords, Tia Carrere, you know, these are... those are some women!” she went on.

“I went to an all-girl Catholic school so I’d be in a little schoolgirl uniform. But then you would watch Traci Lords or Tia Carrere in a school uniform. My dad said, ‘No Meg, that’s not the same thing… Different kind of vibe... Don’t get any ideas’,” she added.