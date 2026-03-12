Insiders weigh in on Britney Spears' future after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has landed in legal trouble following her DUI arrest, and moving forward the pop icon’s plan has not been revealed yet.

However, legal experts weighed in on the matter explaining what the future holds for Spears as she heads to the courtroom.

The Toxic hitmaker, who was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, is scheduled to attend a hearing on May 4.

Speaking of how the hearing can be expected to go, family law specialist and senior attorney Rachael Bennett, told Us Weekly that the singer could benefit from signing up for a treatment plan ahead of the date.

I think a [treatment option] would absolutely reduce the possible fines and jail time, and it’s actually very common in DUI cases. Judges often look at what the person has done after the arrest and if Britney shows some signs of entering either voluntary treatment, completing alcohol or drug counseling or taking other steps to show some kind of accountability her attorney can present that as mitigation,” Bennett told the outlet.

She went on to add that the steps addressing underlying issues can help “reduce penalties and make probation or a diversion program more likely than jail time.”

The expert’s comments come after a family insider told the outlet that the Spears family have started exploring treatment options for both addiction issues and mental health.

Despite their attempts, they added that the Womanizer songstress must feel ready herself, since she cannot be coerced into treatment. The musician’s loved ones are holding on to hope in these difficult times.