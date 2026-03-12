‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ poster, teaser reunite iconic cast

Fashion lovers, brace yourselves – Runway Magazine is officially back in business.

The first teaser and poster for The Devil Wear Prada 2 just dropped, teasing a stylish reunion fans have been waiting nearly two decades for.

Yes, the queen of icy one-liners herself, Meryl Streep, is back as the legendary Miranda Priestly. And she’s not alone.

The teaser confirms the return of Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as the delightfully sharp Emily, and Stanley Tucci as everyone’s favorite fashion insider, Nigel.

For fans of the original The Devil Wears Prada, it’s basically a stylish time warp.

“Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.”

Translation: the fashion drama is far from over.

While plot details are still tightly zipped (probably by Miranda herself), the sequel boasts an impressive new lineup of stars, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora.

Except high fasion, sharp dialogue, and probably at least one devastating Miranda stare.

Mark your calendars: The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into theaters on May 1, 2026.