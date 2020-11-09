Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Sana Javed slays in latest Instagram picture

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Pakistani actress Sana Javed smiles for the camera, wearing a face mask. Photo: Instagram Stories screengrab

Pakistani actress Sana Javed slays in her latest Instagram picture, in which the actress can be seen sporting a face mask.

The picture appeared on the actress's Instagram story in which she can be seen wearing a black face mask while donning a dark blue shirt.

Her perfectly styled hair and the necklace she seems to be wearing give off an elegant touch to the picture.

Read more: Sana Javed shares new adorable wedding pics with husband Umair Jaswal

A few days ago, Javed had posted pictures of her engagement with singer Umair Jaswal. The two announced on Instagram a few days ago that they had tied the knot, much to the fans' delight.

Jaswal had taken to social media to reveal an interesting story about their engagement day.

Jaswal, sharing a throwback picture to their engagement day on Instagram, had said: "I got into so much trouble for not dressing up for the occasion (wearing a kurta shalwar)."

"Truth be told, I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana's place," Jaswal had written.

More From Entertainment:

BTS win big at MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS win big at MTV Europe Music Awards

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney bid to buy Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney bid to buy Wrexham
Britney Spears' father Jamie fights back on conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' father Jamie fights back on conservatorship battle
Ayeza Khan marks Rayan’s 3rd birthday in style

Ayeza Khan marks Rayan’s 3rd birthday in style
Meghan Markle admitted TV sets were a ‘perverse’ place to kids grow up on

Meghan Markle admitted TV sets were a ‘perverse’ place to kids grow up on
Eva Longoria accused of being 'anti-Black' after recent controversial statement

Eva Longoria accused of being 'anti-Black' after recent controversial statement
Prince William told Prince Charles he ‘hated’ him as they often fought ‘viciously’

Prince William told Prince Charles he ‘hated’ him as they often fought ‘viciously’

Queen Elizabeth, Charles have special rules to ensure no one poisons them

Queen Elizabeth, Charles have special rules to ensure no one poisons them
‘War hero’ Prince Andrew humiliatingly left out of memorial service led by Queen

‘War hero’ Prince Andrew humiliatingly left out of memorial service led by Queen
Prince William says his ties with Harry can't be the same anymore

Prince William says his ties with Harry can't be the same anymore
Kim Kardashian hosts Dr. Fauci and other stars to raise COVID-19 awareness

Kim Kardashian hosts Dr. Fauci and other stars to raise COVID-19 awareness
Gigi Hadid recalls how dad Mohamed Hadid beat ‘racist’ Donald Trump in 1980s

Gigi Hadid recalls how dad Mohamed Hadid beat ‘racist’ Donald Trump in 1980s

Latest

view all