Sana Javed slays in latest Instagram picture

Pakistani actress Sana Javed smiles for the camera, wearing a face mask. Photo: Instagram Stories screengrab

Pakistani actress Sana Javed slays in her latest Instagram picture, in which the actress can be seen sporting a face mask.



The picture appeared on the actress's Instagram story in which she can be seen wearing a black face mask while donning a dark blue shirt.



Her perfectly styled hair and the necklace she seems to be wearing give off an elegant touch to the picture.



A few days ago, Javed had posted pictures of her engagement with singer Umair Jaswal. The two announced on Instagram a few days ago that they had tied the knot, much to the fans' delight.



Jaswal had taken to social media to reveal an interesting story about their engagement day.



Jaswal, sharing a throwback picture to their engagement day on Instagram, had said: "I got into so much trouble for not dressing up for the occasion (wearing a kurta shalwar)."

"Truth be told, I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana's place," Jaswal had written.