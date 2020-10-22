Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 22 2020
Sana Javed shares new adorable wedding pics with husband Umair Jaswal

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Pakistan's much-adored actress Sana Javed, who tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal, shared new wedding pictures from the auspicious occasion on her Instagram Wednesday

The newlywed couple sent fans into a frenzy as they shared a picture of their blissful moment, which seems to be captured from their Nikah ceremony, on social media.

However, Sana and Umair, who posted similar photos on their respective Instagram posts with a sweet caption, did not specify the occasion. The musician and his actress wife were looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

Both the stars posted a picture on their Instagram on Tuesday evening and wrote: "Alhamdullilah". Jaswal responded on Javed's Insta post with a sweet caption of 'MashAllah'. 

